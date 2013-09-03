Becky Lloyd

So, thinking about describing a normal day as an Audio Publishing Manager at Pan Macmillan UK… Um. Is there such a thing as a “normal day”?! For a start, I might be in the office or at the studio. The huge variety in my job is one of the things I love most about it.

When I start working on an audiobook (whether for Tor UK or another Pan Macmillan imprint), I will read the book, decide on a shortlist of potential readers, discuss the readers with Editorial and then the author before arranging the recording. This might be two days or (my personal record so far) twelve… the latter refers to the wonder of Space Opera and Peter F. Hamilton. Great North Road was an epic book at 1,087 pages—or three hundred and forty-six THOUSAND words! The sheer size of the book meant the recording had to be that long!

