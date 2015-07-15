Tor.com

Ayize Jama-Everett

The Entropy of Bones

Wed Jul 15, 2015 4:00pm Post a comment 2 Favorites [+]

Chabi doesn’t realize her martial arts master may not be on the side of the gods. She does know he’s changed her from being an almost invisible kid to one that anyone—or at least anyone smart—should pay attention to. But attention from the wrong people can mean more trouble than even she can handle.

Chabi might be emotionally stunted. She might have no physical voice. She doesn’t communicate well with words, but her body is poetry.

Ayize Jama Everett’s The Entropy of Bones is available August 25th from Small Beer Press! This spellbinding novel shares a setting—the present day, layered with magic—with Jama-Everett’s The Liminal People and The Liminal War, but it stands well on its own.

[Read an excerpt]

The Liminal War

Wed May 13, 2015 4:00pm Post a comment 4 Favorites [+]

The Liminal War is a propulsive novel that starts with a kidnapping in London and takes off running. Taggert is a man with a questionable past and the ability to hurt or heal with his thoughts alone. When his adopted daughter goes missing, he immediately suspects the hand of an old enemy. In order to find her, Taggert assembles a team of friends, family, and new allies who don’t quite trust he has left his violent times behind. But their search leads them to an unexpected place: the past.

Getting there is hard, being there is harder, and their journey has a price that is higher than any of us can afford.

Below, read an excerpt from Ayize Jama-Everett’s The Liminal War, the follow-up to his 2009 novel The Liminal People—available June 9th from Small Beer Press.

[Read more]

