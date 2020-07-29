Ashley Poston

Screenshot: Prime Video

The stories I like the best are the ones that surprise you. What you think is a high fantasy takes a hard turn into sci-fi or—more exciting—contemporary. Or a book that starts as contemporary but turns very willingly into demonic possession. They jump genres, you could say. And they’re honestly my favorite. They help remind me that not every story fits so neatly in a box, and nothing ever should (except for maybe pet spiders). Stories are held by the walls you make for them.

So why stick to the rules?

[Read more]