Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Anton Strout

RSS feed

Powerful Words: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Mon Sep 29, 2014 12:30pm 24 comments Favorite This

There are words and phrases from what one reads that stick with you throughout your entire life. From the moment you read them they inspired or changed you. As a teen, the now clichéd “Carpe Diem, Seize the Day” from the film Dead Poet’s Society was life changing, but it was reading that always struck to the core of my heart when it came to shaping who I was as both a person and as a writer of the fantastical.

No one was as pivotal to who I became in both respects than Douglas Adams. My first exposure was to the PBS import of the BBC television series The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. Immediately I HAD TO HAVE the books and made my mother take me to buy what was then just the Hitchhiker’s Trilogy. I still have the broken spined, falling apart hardcover, coated in dried green slime from a toy accident years ago. Then I consumed the radio plays on cassette, and bought the annotated transcripts to read along with.

[Read More]

Series: That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing

Getting Stoned: Gargoyles, Golems, and Why Petrification Magic Is Awesome

Thu Sep 26, 2013 9:30am Post a comment Favorite This

I like makers. I find people who build or create things endlessly fascinating. In Lord of the Rings, I really wanted to learn more about those who made the Rings of Power more than anything. It’s probably why I enjoy the glass blowers and blacksmiths at Ren faires so damned much.

So it’s no surprise—to me, anyway—that I chose to write something called The Spellmason Chronicles, where sculpture and magic meet.

[Read More]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.