From Anne Carson, out now from Knopf Doubleday Publishing, take a look at Red Doc>:

A note from the author—“Some years ago I wrote a book about a boy named Geryon who was red and had wings and fell in love with Herakles. Recently I began to wonder what happened to them in later life. Red Doc> continues their adventures in a very different style and with changed names.

To live past the end of your myth is a perilous thing.”

[Read more]