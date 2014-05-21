Tor.com

Anna Tambour

The Walking-Stick Forest

Wed May 21, 2014 9:00am 5 comments 2 Favorites [+]

“The Walking-Stick Forest,” by Anna Tambour, is a dark fantasy about a recluse who creates collectible walking sticks in post-WWI Scotland by manipulating the woods somewhat like bonsais. He refuses a commission from a very rich, powerful man, never considering or caring about the consequences.

Like some other stories published on Tor.com, “The Walking-Stick Forest” contains scenes and situations some readers will find upsetting and/or repellent. [—The Editors]

This short story was acquired and edited for Tor.com by consulting editor Ellen Datlow.

[Read “The Walking-Stick Forest,” by Anna Tambour]

