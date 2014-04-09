Check out Of Neptune, the conclusion to Anna Banks’ bestselling Syrena Legacy, available May 13th from Feiwel & Friends!

Emma, who is half human and half Syrena, and her Syrena love Galen, need time together. Alone. Away from the kingdoms of Poseidon and Triton. Emma’s grandfather, the Poseidon king, suggests the two visit a small town called Neptune.

Neptune is home to both Syrena and Half Breeds alike. But Emma and Galen didn’t sign up to be peacemakers between the ocean and land-dwelling, freshwater Syrena. They didn’t bargain for meeting a charming Half Breed named Reed, who can barely disguise his feelings for Emma. And they especially didn’t expect to find themselves in the middle of a power struggle that threatens not only their love, but their ocean kingdoms.

[Read an Excerpt]