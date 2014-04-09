Tor.com

Anna Banks

Emma, who is half human and half Syrena, and her Syrena love Galen, need time together. Alone. Away from the kingdoms of Poseidon and Triton. Emma's grandfather, the Poseidon king, suggests the two visit a small town called Neptune.

Check out Of Neptune, the conclusion to Anna Banks’ bestselling Syrena Legacy, available May 13th from Feiwel & Friends!

Emma, who is half human and half Syrena, and her Syrena love Galen, need time together. Alone. Away from the kingdoms of Poseidon and Triton. Emma’s grandfather, the Poseidon king, suggests the two visit a small town called Neptune.

Neptune is home to both Syrena and Half Breeds alike. But Emma and Galen didn’t sign up to be peacemakers between the ocean and land-dwelling, freshwater Syrena. They didn’t bargain for meeting a charming Half Breed named Reed, who can barely disguise his feelings for Emma. And they especially didn’t expect to find themselves in the middle of a power struggle that threatens not only their love, but their ocean kingdoms.

Legacy Lost

Wed May 23, 2012 10:30am 12 comments Favorite This

Grom is a mer-prince, pledged to marry the mermaid princess of an opposing kingdom in an effort to unite the lands under the waters. He dreads this arrangement until meets the princess Nalia – both beautiful and smart, she’s everything he ever wanted. But just when their connection grows deeper, tragedy strikes.

“Legacy Lost” is a prequel story to Anna Banks’ debut novel, Of Poseidon, newly out from Feiwel & Friends. You can catch Anna out on the Fierce Reads tour in June!

This story was acquired and edited for Tor.com by Feiwel & Friends editor Elizabeth Szabla.

Of Poseidon (Excerpt)

Thu May 17, 2012 4:00pm 2 comments Favorite This

In preparation for the Fierce Reads Tour, we’re showcasing four of the authors and their books this week! Next up we’ve got an excerpt for Anna Banks’ Of Poseidon out on May 22:

Galen, a Syrena prince, searches land for a girl he’s heard can communicate with fish. It’s while Emma is on vacation at the beach that she meets Galen. Although their connection is immediate and powerful, Galen’s not fully convinced that Emma’s the one he’s beenlooking for. That is, until a deadly encounter with a shark proves that Emma and her Gift may be the only thing that can save his kingdom. He needs her help—no matter what the risk.

