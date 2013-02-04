Tor.com

Angelica Gorodischer

Trafalgar (Excerpt)

Mon Feb 4, 2013 5:00pm 1 comment Favorite This

Take a look inside Angélica Gorodischer’s Trafalgar, translated by Amalia Gladhart, out now from Small Beer Press:

Don’t rush Trafalgar Medrano when he starts telling you about his latest intergalactic sales trip. He likes to stretch things out over precisely seven coffees. No one knows whether he actually travels to the stars, but he tells the best tall tales in the city, so why doubt him? Trafalgar is Angélica Gorodischer’s second novel to be translated into English. Her first, Kalpa Imperial, was selected for the New York Times summer reading list.

