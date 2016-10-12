Tor.com

Andy Remic

The Iron Beast

Wed Oct 12, 2016 2:00pm Post a comment Favorite This

A war is being waged in an impossible world.

The Skogsgra and the Naravelle have launched their final offensive, and Private Jones and his companions are caught in the melee. Tens of thousands will die before the battle is over. They travel deep underground, to find and release the Iron Beast… the one creature that can end not one world war, but two.

But at what cost…?

The Iron Beast is the high-octane conclusion to Remic’s phenomenal Song For No Man’s Land trilogy—available November 8th from Tor.com Publishing.

[Read an Excerpt]

Return of Souls

Tue May 10, 2016 2:00pm Post a comment Favorite This

If war is hell, there is no word to describe what Private Jones has been through. Forced into a conflict with an unknowable enemy, he awakes to find himself in a strange land, and is soon joined by young woman, Morana, who tends to his wounds and tells him of the battles played out in this impossible place.

She tells him of an Iron Beast that will end the Great War, and even as he vows to help her find it, enemy combatants seek them, intent on their utter annihilation.

The sequel to A Song for No Man’s Land, Andy Remic’s Return of Souls is available June 14th from Tor.com Publishing. Read an excerpt below, and check out Jeffrey Alan Love’s artwork for all three novellas in the No Man’s Land series.

[Read more]

A Song for No Man’s Land

Thu Jan 7, 2016 10:00am Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]

He signed up to fight with visions of honour and glory, of fighting for king and country, of making his family proud at long last. But on a battlefield during the Great War, Robert Jones is shot, and wonders how it all went so very wrong, and how things could possibly get any worse.

He’ll soon find out. When the attacking enemy starts to shapeshift into a nightmarish demonic force, Jones finds himself fighting an impossible war against an enemy that shouldn’t exist.

A Song for No Man’s Land is the first in an ongoing series from author Andy Remic, available February 9th from Tor.com Publishing! Read an excerpt below, and check out Jeffrey Alan Love’s artwork for all three novellas in the No Man’s Land series.

[Read an Excerpt]

The Iron Wolves (Excerpt)

Fri Sep 20, 2013 2:00pm Post a comment Favorite This

Enjoy this peek at The Iron Wolves, the first book in Andy Remic’s Rage of Kings series, out in January 2014 from Angry Robot Books! Additionally, here stands revealed the covers to the first two books in the series which, when combined, are designed to decimate one’s enemies (and the forces of literary boredom). Harrrr!

Thirty years ago, the Iron Wolves held back mud-orc hordes at the Pass of Splintered Bones, and led a brutal charge that saw the sorcerer Morkagoth slain. This ended the War of Zakora, and made the Iron Wolves heroes. Now, a new terror stalks the realm….

[Read Chapter 1 of The Iron Wolves by Andy Remic]

