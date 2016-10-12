Andy Remic

A war is being waged in an impossible world.

The Skogsgra and the Naravelle have launched their final offensive, and Private Jones and his companions are caught in the melee. Tens of thousands will die before the battle is over. They travel deep underground, to find and release the Iron Beast… the one creature that can end not one world war, but two.

But at what cost…?

The Iron Beast is the high-octane conclusion to Remic’s phenomenal Song For No Man’s Land trilogy—available November 8th from Tor.com Publishing.

[Read an Excerpt]