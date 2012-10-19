Tor.com

Andrew Smith

Fri Oct 19, 2012
Best friends Jack and Conner can't stay away from Marbury. It's partly because of their obsession with this alternate world and the unresolved war that still wages there. But it's also because forces in Marbury—including the darkest of the dark, who were not revealed in The Marbury Lens—are beckoning the boys back in order to save their friends . . . and themselves.

Wed Oct 3, 2012
Edited by: Liz Szabla
Marbury is another world, a dark world that best friends Jack Whitmore and Conner Kirk have fallen into before. A stranger had given Jack a pair of glasses – it's through the lenses that the boys get to Marbury. Told through Conner's point of view, "King of Marbury" asks whether Marbury is only in Jack and Conner's minds, or if it might actually be real. You decide.

Take a look at an excerpt from the next Marbury novel by Andrew Smith, Passenger, out now from Feiwel & Friends. (And take a look at the fabulous short story he wrote for Tor.com, King of Marbury):

Best friends Jack and Conner can’t stay away from Marbury. It’s partly because of their obsession with this alternate world and the unresolved war that still wages there. But it’s also because forces in Marbury—including the darkest of the dark, who were not revealed in The Marbury Lens—are beckoning the boys back in order to save their friends . . . and themselves.

The boys try to destroy the lens that transports them to Marbury. But that dark world is not so easily reckoned with. Reality and fantasy, good and evil—Andrew Smith’s masterpiece closes the loop that began with The Marbury Lens. But is it really closed? Can it ever be?

Wed Oct 3, 2012

Marbury is another world, a dark world that best friends Jack Whitmore and Conner Kirk have fallen into before. A stranger had given Jack a pair of glasses – it’s through the lenses that the boys get to Marbury. Told through Conner’s point of view, “King of Marbury” asks whether Marbury is only in Jack and Conner’s minds, or if it might actually be real. You decide.

This story was acquired and edited for Tor.com by Feiwel & Friends editor Elizabeth Szabla.

