Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Amy McCulloch

RSS feed

US Cover Reveal and Excerpt for Amy McCulloch’s The Oathbreaker’s Shadow

Mon Jul 21, 2014 3:00pm 1 comment Favorite This

Two completely different looks. One book.

The Oathbreaker’s Shadow came out in June 2013 in the UK and Canada, but is finally getting its US debut in Feburary 2015 from Flux Books! To give this edition its own unique spin, my publisher has chosen to do something a bit different for my cover. Whereas the UK and Canada went for a character-led cover, with Raim—my protagonist—looking ready for action on the front, the US have gone with something more iconic and more appealing to the crossover market.

[See the full cover and read an excerpt from the novel below!]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.