, || Waverly, Kieran and Seth are in a race against time – and with the future of humanity hanging in the balance, there's no room for mistakes… After a desperate escape from the enemy ship, Waverly has finally made it back to the Empyrean. The memory of home has been keeping her alive for the past months… but home is nothing like she left it. Forced to leave their captive parents behind on the New Horizon, she's returned only to find that Kieran has become a strict leader and turned the crew against Seth.

Enjoy this excerpt for the second installment of Amy Kathleen Ryan’s Sky Chasers series, Spark, out on July 17th from St. Martin’s Press. For an excerpt from the first novel, Glow, go here!):

Waverly, Kieran and Seth are in a race against time – and with the future of humanity hanging in the balance, there’s no room for mistakes…

After a desperate escape from the enemy ship, Waverly has finally made it back to the Empyrean. The memory of home has been keeping her alive for the past months… but home is nothing like she left it. Forced to leave their captive parents behind on the New Horizon, she’s returned only to find that Kieran has become a strict leader and turned the crew against Seth. What happened to the Kieran she thought she knew? Now Waverly’s not sure whom she can trust. And the one person she wants to believe in is darkly brilliant Seth, the ship’s supposed enemy. Waverly knows that the situation will only get worse until they can rescue their parents – but how?

Before they have time to make a plan, an explosion rocks the Empyrean, and Seth and Waverly are targeted as the prime suspects. Can they find the true culprit before Kieran locks them away… or worse? Will Waverly follow her heart, even if it puts lives at risk? Now more than ever, every step could bring them closer to a new beginning – or a sudden end.

Please enjoy this excerpt from Glow by Amy Kathleen Ryan, out today from St. Martin’s Griffin.

The Empyrean is the only home 15-year-old Waverly has ever known. Part of the first generation to be successfully conceived in deep space, she and her boyfriend Kieran will be pioneers of New Earth. Waverly knows she must marry young in order to have children who can carry on the mission, and Kieran, the handsome captain-to-be, has everything Waverly could want in a husband. Everyone is sure he’s the best choice. Still, there’s a part of Waverly that wants more from life than marriage, and she is secretly intrigued by the shy, darkly brilliant Seth.

Suddenly, Waverly’s dreams are interrupted by the inconceivable – a violent betrayal by the Empyrean’s sister ship, the New Horizon. The New Horizon’s leaders are desperate to populate the new planet first, and will do anything to get what they need: young girls. In one pivotal moment, Waverly and Kieran are separated, and find themselves at the helm of dangerous missions, where every move has potentially devastating consequences, and decisions of the heart may lead to disaster.

Pilgrims in Space

Fri Apr 15, 2011 3:47pm 11 comments Favorite This

Imagine you’re on the shores of a fresh new world, measuring its challenges for your small band of plucky survivors. You’re aliens here, but this land is raw, ready to be made in your image. So you carve out your settlement and you eke out your living. It’s hard, sure, but it’s also exciting and challenging. You become the person you’re meant to be. You and your band create the perfect society, a veritable utopia, and you live in harmony forever. This is the dream of the New World.

What’s So Great about The End of the World?

Wed Apr 13, 2011 5:05pm 2 comments Favorite This

Americans love the end of the world. Look at any summer blockbuster lineup, and you’ll find a movie in which some hunky guy is the only thing that stands between humanity and total ruin. Roland Emmerich has built a lucrative career on films like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, and 2012 because people love to savor worldwide destruction, myself included. I dragged my brainy husband to 2012 despite the iffy reviews, and when we left the theater properly stuffed with Twizzlers and popcorn, he admitted that he’d had a great time. The end of the world is panoramic, after all. It’s exciting. It’s cool.

But the End doesn’t end with the End. As every good apocalypse proves, the ultimate goal is always what comes next: The Fresh Start.

