Check out Glitter & Mayhem, the most glamorous party in the multiverse! Conceived on twitter and funded through Kickstarter, this collection of short fiction is dedicated to roller rinks, nightclubs, glam aliens, (literal) party monsters, drugs, sex, glitter, and debauchery.

The anthology is edited by John Klima, Lynne M. Thomas, and Michael Damian Thomas, and features stories by Christoper Barzak, Maurice Broaddus, Maria Dahvana Headley, Daryl Gregory, Seanan McGuire, Tim Pratt, Diana Rowland, and more!

Below, read Amber Benson’s (author of the Calliope Reaper-Jones series) introduction to the collection. Glitter & Mayhem is available now from Apex Publications.

[Read Amber Benson’s Introduction]