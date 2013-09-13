Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Amber Benson

RSS feed
Fiction and Excerpts [1]
All

Fiction and Excerpts [1]

Glitter and Mayhem (Excerpt)

Fri Sep 13, 2013 2:00pm 1 comment Favorite This

Check out Glitter & Mayhem, the most glamorous party in the multiverse! Conceived on twitter and funded through Kickstarter, this collection of short fiction is dedicated to roller rinks, nightclubs, glam aliens, (literal) party monsters, drugs, sex, glitter, and debauchery.

The anthology is edited by John Klima, Lynne M. Thomas, and Michael Damian Thomas, and features stories by Christoper Barzak, Maurice Broaddus, Maria Dahvana Headley, Daryl Gregory, Seanan McGuire, Tim Pratt, Diana Rowland, and more!

Below, read Amber Benson’s (author of the Calliope Reaper-Jones series) introduction to the collection. Glitter & Mayhem is available now from Apex Publications.

[Read Amber Benson’s Introduction]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.