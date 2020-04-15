Amanda Mactas

Creaky old houses, strangers in the dark, ghostly shadows upon your doorstep. These are all things that will make the hair on the back of your neck stand up. Horror stories are nothing new, and whether they take place in outer space, a haunted mansion, deep in the jungle, or right in your own backyard, there’s something about the pace and the build up that has our adrenaline pumping and keeps us coming back for more.

Nothing makes me more excited than picking up a good scary book. There’s something about the unknown that is innately fascinating, and no other genre does the unknown quite like horror.

