Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Tor.com content by

Alex Rutherford

RSS feed
Fiction and Excerpts [1]
All

Fiction and Excerpts [1]

A Kingdom Divided (Excerpt)

Tue Jun 12, 2012 5:30pm
Favorite This
|| India, 1530. Humayun, the newly crowned second Moghul emperor, is a fortunate man. His father, Babur, has left him wealth, glory, and an empire that stretches a thousand miles south of the Khyber Pass; he must now build on his legacy, and make the Moghuls worthy of their legendary forebear, Tamburlaine. But, unbeknownst to him, Humayun is already in grave danger. His half-brothers are plotting against him; they doubt that he has the strength, the will, the brutality needed to command the Moghul armies and lead them to still-greater glories. Soon Humayun will be locked in a terrible battle: not only for his crown, not only for his life, but for the existence of the very empire itself.

A Kingdom Divided (Excerpt)

Tue Jun 12, 2012 5:30pm Post a comment Favorite This

Out on June 19 from St. Martin’s Press, take a look at Alex Rutherford’s A Kingdom Divided: Empire of the Moghul:

India, 1530. Humayun, the newly crowned second Moghul emperor, is a fortunate man. His father, Babur, has left him wealth, glory, and an empire that stretches a thousand miles south of the Khyber Pass; he must now build on his legacy, and make the Moghuls worthy of their legendary forebear, Tamburlaine.

But, unbeknownst to him, Humayun is already in grave danger. His half-brothers are plotting against him; they doubt that he has the strength, the will, the brutality needed to command the Moghul armies and lead them to still-greater glories. Soon Humayun will be locked in a terrible battle: not only for his crown, not only for his life, but for the existence of the very empire itself.

Note: There is text in this excerpt that is NSFW.

[Read more]

Latest Posts

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.