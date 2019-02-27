Check out Dead Man’s Hand, a new anthology from editor John Joseph Adams featuring stories of the Old West infused with elements of the fantastic. Dead Man’s Hand is available May 13th in the U.S. and May 30th in the U.K. from Titan Books!

From a kill-or-be-killed gunfight with a vampire to an encounter in a steampunk bordello, the weird western is a dark, gritty tale where the protagonist might be playing poker with a sorcerous deck of cards, or facing an alien on the streets of a dusty frontier town.

Dead Man’s Hand contains twenty-three original tales produced specifically for this volume by many of today’s finest writers. Included are Orson Scott Card’s first “Alvin Maker” story in a decade, and an original adventure by Fred Van Lente, writer of Cowboys & Aliens. Other contributors include Tobias S. Buckell, David Farland, Alan Dean Foster, Jeffrey Ford, Laura Anne Gilman, Rajan Khanna, Mike Resnick, Beth Revis, Fred Van Lente, Walter Jon Williams, Ben H. Winters, Christie Yant, and Charles Yu.

Below, read an excerpt from Alastair Reynolds’ story, “Wrecking Party.”

