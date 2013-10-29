Check out Tyrannia and Other Renditions, a new collection of stories by Alan DeNiro. Tyrannia is available November 12th from Small Beer Press!

In these 11 stories—, and the weird spaces in between—, people of all kinds struggle to free themselves from conventions and constraints both personal and political. Places ranging from the farthest reaches of outer space to the creepy abandoned farmhouse in the middle of nowhere become battlegrounds for change and growth—sometimes at a massive cost.

Tyranny takes many forms, some more subtle than others, and it is up to the reader to travel along with the characters, who improvise and create their own renditions of freedom. This collection of stories explores our relationship to art, history, and looks at how everyday events, personal and political, never cease to leave us off balance.

[Read an Excerpt]