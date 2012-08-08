We’re super excited to give you this two chapter peek at Gustav Gloom and the People Taker by Adam-Troy Castro, just released from Penguin Young Readers!

Meet Gustav Gloom.

Fernie What finds herself lost in the Gloom mansion after her cat appears to have been chased there by its own shadow. Fernie discovers a library full of every book that was never written, a gallery of statues that are just plain awkward, and finds herself at dinner watching her own shadow take part in the feast!

Along the way Fernie is chased by the People Taker who is determined to take her to the Shadow Country. It’s up to Fernie and Gustav to stop the People Taker before he takes Fernie’s family.

[Read more]