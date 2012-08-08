Tor.com

Adam-Troy Castro

Gustav Gloom and the People Taker (Excerpt)

Wed Aug 8, 2012 5:00pm
Meet Gustav Gloom. Fernie What finds herself lost in the Gloom mansion after her cat appears to have been chased there by its own shadow. Fernie discovers a library full of every book that was never written, a gallery of statues that are just plain awkward, and finds herself at dinner watching her own shadow take part in the feast! Along the way Fernie is chased by the People Taker who is determined to take her to the Shadow Country. It's up to Fernie and Gustav to stop the People Taker before he takes Fernie's family.

Gustav Gloom and the People Taker (Excerpt)

We’re super excited to give you this two chapter peek at Gustav Gloom and the People Taker by Adam-Troy Castro, just released from Penguin Young Readers!

Meet Gustav Gloom.

Fernie What finds herself lost in the Gloom mansion after her cat appears to have been chased there by its own shadow. Fernie discovers a library full of every book that was never written, a gallery of statues that are just plain awkward, and finds herself at dinner watching her own shadow take part in the feast!

Along the way Fernie is chased by the People Taker who is determined to take her to the Shadow Country. It’s up to Fernie and Gustav to stop the People Taker before he takes Fernie’s family.

Our Human

Wed May 30, 2012 10:00am 6 comments 2 Favorites [+]

On a savage backwater world, the last ragged survivors of an expedition to hunt down the infamous war criminal known as The Beast Magrison set off into an inhospitable wilderness in search of the alien village that may be sheltering this beast.

The hunters are aliens from two different species, the village is inhabited by strange aliens of yet another species, and Magrison himself is no sterling advertisement for humanity. Who’s human in this situation? The answer may surprise and upset you.

This novella, “Our Human,” from acclaimed SF writer Adam-Troy Castro explores the fate of the dread Magrison. Readers can find out more about the world that spawned Magrison by tracking down his Andrea Cort novels, Emissaries from the Dead and The Third Claw of God.

This story was acquired and edited for Tor.com by Tor Books editor Liz Gorinsky.

That’s Not Billy Anymore

Tue Sep 14, 2010 5:03pm 2 comments Favorite This

“Get away from him! He’s not Billy anymore!”

That scene may not be not the goriest highlight of the average zombie story, but it can be the moment most wrought with emotion: the sudden horror-struck recognition that a beloved face is no longer the home of a beloved soul. That used to be Billy, but whatever resides behind those empty eyes is no longer the person you knew. It’s just a ravenous void, that will swallow you as it seems to have swallowed him.

In zombie stories, you either heed that warning, and back away from the thing your loved one has become, or you stay behind and fall prey to the same fate.

Series: Zombie Week

