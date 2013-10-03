Riddles have lost none of their power over us: we are as fascinated by mysteries, from sudoko to whodunnits, from jokes to philosophical conundrums. The Hobbit is a book threaded through with riddles; most obviously in its central “Riddles in the Dark” chapter, but everywhere else too—what does “Good Morning” mean? What is a burrahobbit? How many versions of the Hobbit are there? What is the buried secret in the nine riddles Bilbo and Gollum swap between one another? What are Ents? Dragons? Wizards? What is the magic of the magic ring?

All these questions, and more, are answered in Adam Roberts’ The Riddles of the Hobbit, the first critical engagement with Tolkien’s great work to take “the riddle” seriously as a key structuring principle of the novel. This is a critical study of the playful aspect of a great writer that takes his playfulness seriously; it explores and embodies ingenuity; and comes to some original and—on occasion—startling new conclusions. The Riddles of the Hobbit is available November 1st from Palgrave Macmillan.

