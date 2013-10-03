Tor.com

Adam Roberts

The Riddles of The Hobbit (Excerpt)

Thu Oct 3, 2013 10:30am
|| Riddles have lost none of their power over us: we are as fascinated by mysteries, from sudoko to whodunnits, from jokes to philosophical conundrums. The Hobbit is a book threaded through with riddles; most obviously in its central "Riddles in the Dark" chapter, but everywhere else too—what does "Good Morning" mean? What is a burrahobbit? How many versions of the Hobbit are there? What is the buried secret in the nine riddles Bilbo and Gollum swap between one another? What are Ents? Dragons? Wizards? What is the magic of the magic ring?

Riddles have lost none of their power over us: we are as fascinated by mysteries, from sudoko to whodunnits, from jokes to philosophical conundrums. The Hobbit is a book threaded through with riddles; most obviously in its central “Riddles in the Dark” chapter, but everywhere else too—what does “Good Morning” mean? What is a burrahobbit? How many versions of the Hobbit are there? What is the buried secret in the nine riddles Bilbo and Gollum swap between one another? What are Ents? Dragons? Wizards? What is the magic of the magic ring?

All these questions, and more, are answered in Adam Roberts’ The Riddles of the Hobbit, the first critical engagement with Tolkien’s great work to take “the riddle” seriously as a key structuring principle of the novel. This is a critical study of the playful aspect of a great writer that takes his playfulness seriously; it explores and embodies ingenuity; and comes to some original and—on occasion—startling new conclusions. The Riddles of the Hobbit is available November 1st from Palgrave Macmillan.

Jack Glass: The Story of a Murderer (Excerpt)

Take a look at Jack Glass: The Story of a Murderer, out from Gollancz and distributed by Trafalgar Square Publishing in June (and take a look at the Tor.com review here!):

Jack Glass is the murderer—we know this from the start. Yet as this extraordinary novel tells the story of three murders committed by Glass, the reader will be surprised to find out that it was Glass who was the killer and how he did it. And by the end of the book our sympathies for the killer are fully engaged. Riffing on the tropes of crime fiction (the country house murder, the locked room mystery) and imbued with the feel of golden age SF,this is another bravura performance from Roberts. Whatever games he plays with the genre, whatever questions he asks of the reader, Roberts never loses sight of the need to entertain.This novelhas some wonderfully gruesome moments, is built around three gripping HowDunnits, and comes with liberal doses of sly humor. Roberts invites us to have fun and tricks us into thinking about both crime and SF via a beautifully structured novel set in a society whose depiction challenges notions of crime, punishment, power, and freedom.

