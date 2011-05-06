Tor.com

A.C. Crispin

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Price of Freedom (Excerpt)

Fri May 6, 2011 12:35pm
, || Jack Sparrow is the 25 year old First Mate aboard the East India Trading Company merchant vessel Fair Wind when a vessel from his past, the pirate frigate, Venganza, captained by the infamous "Lady Pirate" makes Jack's ship her quarry. Jack and Doña Pirata had a relationship back in his days in Shipwreck Cove, so he hopes that he can talk her out of taking the entire cargo, while keeping his connection to her and his pirate antecedents a mystery from his Captain and crewmates. But his Captain, hard-drinking old Nathaniel Bainbridge, may prove to be a problem…

Fri May 6, 2011 12:35pm 1 comment

Please enjoy this excerpt taken from Chapter 2 of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Price of Freedom. Read more excerpts here.

Jack Sparrow is the 25 year old First Mate aboard the East India Trading Company merchant vessel Fair Wind when a vessel from his past, the pirate frigate, Venganza, captained by the infamous “Lady Pirate” makes Jack’s ship her quarry. Jack and Doña Pirata had a relationship back in his days in Shipwreck Cove, so he hopes that he can talk her out of taking the entire cargo, while keeping his connection to her and his pirate antecedents a mystery from his Captain and crewmates. But his Captain, hard-drinking old Nathaniel Bainbridge, may prove to be a problem…

***

When Jack returned to the weather deck, he was just in time to see Bainbridge ascending the ladder to the quarterdeck. Quickly, he followed the captain.

The Wall Comes Down in Space: Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Thu May 5, 2011 4:02pm 26 comments

The sixth Star Trek film, The Undiscovered Country, holds a special place in my heart, and the hearts of many Star Trek fans. It was the last of the films to feature the entire original cast of Star Trek, and it was dedicated to the memory of Gene Roddenberry, who died shortly before it opened in theaters on December 6, 1991. After the poor showing of Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, The Undiscovered Country, filmed on a tight budget of approximately 27 million, went on to gross more than 96 million worldwide, thus redeeming the Star Trek franchise and ensuring that Paramount would back more films set in the Star Trek universe.

The Undiscovered Country was directed by Nicholas Meyer, who also wrote and directed Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and the script was written by Meyer and his friend Denny Martin Flinn, based on a story concept suggested by Leonard Nimoy, who served as Executive Producer. The Cold War had ended not long before, and Nimoy’s idea, as expressed to Meyer, was “You know, the Klingons have always been our stand-ins for the Russian. How about, The Wall comes down in space?” Meyer has said the entire concept of the film then flashed into his mind. “An intergalactic Chernobyl,” he said, excitedly. “Big explosion! No more Klingon Empire!” And thus the concept of the Klingon moon Praxis exploding, thus setting off the plot of the film, originated.

Series: Star Trek Movie Marathon

