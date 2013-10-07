Advertise with Tor.com

About Us

Tor.com, a site for science fiction, fantasy, and all the things that interest SF and fantasy readers, presents original short fiction, new sequential art, excerpts from new books, and commentary on science fiction and related subjects by a wide range of writers from all corners of the science fiction and fantasy field; both professionals working in the genres and fans. Its aim is to provoke, encourage, and enable interesting and rewarding conversations with and between its readers.

Why You Should Advertise With Us

Tor.com is a publisher neutral site, and as such, boasts contributors and content from many different SF/F publishers, as well as fans from all corners of fandom.

1 million+ Unique Visits Monthly

1.5 million Page Views Monthly

Time on Site: 3:00

50/50 split in new/returning users

Rates

Subpages Sidebar Block, non-rotating, exclusive:

Term Price Discount 1 Week $1,500 – 2 Weeks $2,700 10% off 3 Weeks $4,000 12% off 4 Weeks $5,100 15% off

Subpages Sidebar Block & Header Strip, equal rotation for one slot in field of four ads:

Term Price Discount 1 Week $500 –

Dimensions

Header Strip (desktop and tablet): 728×90 pixels

Header Strip (mobile): 320×50 pixels

Sidebar Block: 300×250 pixels

Formats

We accept GIF and JPEG formats and file sizes below 70K. We do accept flash based ads but require a back up GIF in case the ad loads on a device that cannot support flash (i.e. any iDevice).

We reserve the right to change our advertising rates without notice, but will honor ads already paid for at an earlier price. At this time, we are only accepting advertising that is specifically tailored to the publishing community. We reserve the right to refuse any advertisement featuring material that we feel is inappropriate, outside of our guidelines, or does not meet our review standards. Ads on the site should not be considered an endorsement on the part of Tor.com or Macmillan Publishing.

For more information about advertising on www.tor.com please send an email to [email protected].