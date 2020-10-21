Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

That Random Guy In the Batman Costume Could Be Michael Keaton

Wed Oct 21, 2020 11:37am 1 comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Warner Bros. Pictures

If your first Batman is always your one true Batman, Michael Keaton is that Bat for a lot of us. On Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, Keaton neither confirmed nor denied that he might appear in the upcoming The Flash as Batman. “We’re having discussions,” was all he would say, joking with Kimmel that “all 127” Batmans (Batsmen?) would appear. Keaton also correctly identified himself as the best Batman.

But does he ever slip into something a little less comfortable, you know, wear the Batsuit around the house? Put on Prince’s Batman soundtrack and do a little Bat-dance?

Or, as Kimmel asked, “Do you keep the suit at home for, like, sex play, or whatever, or anything?”

Nah. Keaton has a better use for the ol’ getup:

“No. But I will slip into it now and then, you know, if I’m just feeling insecure enough, I’ll just slip into the suit. It makes me feel a whole lot better. I’ll walk around the neighborhood a little bit. When things around here get a little nervous-making? I just put the suit on. And boy, things straighten the fuck up.”

Is he kidding? Or is that random guy in the Bat-costume roaming the streets of Los Angeles actually Michael Keaton, in need of a little emotional pick-me-up and happily terrorizing his neighbors? Only the Batsuit knows for sure.

Listen to their whole conversation below; they get into the Bat-talk at about the 4:20 mark.

Buy Remote Control from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.