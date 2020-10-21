Animaniacs Would Never Mansplain to You

“We’ve missed so much!” Yeah, buddies, and we’ve missed you, too. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are back—and the Animaniacs trio have a lot to catch up on after being gone for 22 years. (Quinoa wraps! Queen Bey!)

I absolutely dare you not to smile while watching this trailer.

Animaniacs first aired on Fox Kids in 1993 before moving to The WB in 1995. (Did anyone else suddenly flash on an image of Michigan J. Frog?) Created by Tom Ruegger, the show revolves around the three Warner siblings, who live in the Warner Bros. water tower but encounter characters from across history, mythology, and beyond.

Meanwhile, Pinky and the Brain just keep trying to take over the world.

Here’s the official summary of our returning heroes:

They’re back! The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot, have a great time wreaking havoc and mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet. After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. water tower, the siblings waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio, turning the world into their personal playground. Joining Yakko, Wakko and Dot, fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain also return to continue their quest for world domination.

Yakko, just take the check, friend, this reboot is definitely not “a symptom of a fundamental lack of originality in Hollywood.” The beloved ’90s cartoon returns on November 20, with 13 episodes on Hulu. You can also watch the show’s adorable Jurassic Park mashup moment from their NYCC panel earlier this month.