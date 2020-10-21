Amazon Has Greenlit a Sci-Fi Anthology Series From the Creator of Hunters

Amazon Studios is getting ready to produce a new science fiction anthology series, according to Deadline. The untitled project will come from David Weil, the creator of the studio’s recent series Hunters, a quasi-alternate history show that follows a group of Nazi hunters in New York City during the 1970s.

Weil, Deadline notes, signed an overall deal with Amazon a year ago, and Hunters earned a second-season renewal earlier this summer.

Deadline describes this new series as a “dramatic and thought-provoking anthology series that explores the deeper meaning of human connection in the near future.” The season will run for seven episodes, each with its own “unique character-driven stories,” featuring a character that sets off “on a thrilling adventure in an uncertain future and they’ll come to reckon that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience.”

There’s plenty to work with there, and the series joins a growing number of other anthology shows like Netflix’s Black Mirror, and Love Death + Robots, Apple TV+’s Amazing Stories, CBS All Access’s The Twilight Zone revival, and Hulu’s Dimension 404. This isn’t the first anthology series that Amazon’s commissioned, either. In 2017, it released Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, based on the works of Philip K. Dick, Lore, based on Aaron Mahnke’s podcast, and Tales from the Loop, based on Simon Stålenhag’s art book. The studio ordered two seasons of another horror anthology project, Them, from Lena Waithe in 2018.

The anthology format is an underappreciated medium in the streaming era, allowing creators to tell a variety of stories along a specific theme. This particular project looks like it’ll be a fun, optimistic take on the genre. The project doesn’t have a release date as of yet.