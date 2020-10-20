Din Djarin Is on a Quest in the New Teaser for The Mandalorian’s Second Season

Last night during Monday Night Football, Lucasfilm dropped a new teaser for its upcoming second season of The Mandalorian, showing that while Din Djarin and the Child evaded Moff Gideon’s forces last season, there are still plenty of people after them.

We got our first look at the season last month, in which we saw all of the show’s main ingredients returning: the titular Mandalorian, some new planets, elements of the galaxy’s underworld, X-Wing fighters, and a hint of direction for Din Djarin—find some Jedi to hand the Child off to.

This new teaser is positively sparse when it comes to any new revelations about what we’ll see. It opens with the Razor Crest coming under fire from a couple of X-Wing fighters, which seems to end in a bit of a crash. Din also reunites with some familiar faces from last season: Greef Karga and Cara Dune, telling them that he needs to track down some Jedi, and it seems that to do that, he’ll need to track down some other Mandalorians, in the hope that they’ll point him in the right direction. Along the way, it looks like we’ll be revisiting Tatooine, get into a tense bar fight, and evade some more Imperial Remnant forces.

This seems like it’ll fit with some of the earlier casting rumors for the season—namely that it’ll include some new familiar faces from other Star Wars shows: Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Captain Rex and/or Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). None of those characters appear in the teaser, but given the success that Lucasfilm had keeping Baby Yoda under wraps last year, it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that they’re holding a lot back.

We don’t have long to wait: the series debuts on October 30th on Disney+.