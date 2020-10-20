Set Sail Into the Galaxy With Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters, the Debut Novella by Aimee Ogden

We are thrilled to share the cover for Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters, the debut novella from Aimee Ogden! One woman will travel to the stars and beyond to save her beloved in this lyrical space opera that reimagines The Little Mermaid.

Sun-Daughters Sea-Daughters will be available from Tordotcom Publishing on Feburary 23, 2021.

Gene-edited human clans have scattered throughout the galaxy, adapting themselves to environments as severe as the desert and the sea. Atuale, the daughter of a Sea-Clan lord, sparked a war by choosing her land-dwelling love and rejecting her place among her people. Now her husband and his clan are dying of an incurable plague, and Atuale’s sole hope for finding a cure is to travel off-planet. The one person she can turn to for help is the black-market mercenary known as the World Witch—and Atuale’s former lover. Time, politics, bureaucracy, and her own conflicted desires stand between Atuale and the hope for her adopted clan.

Sun-Daughters, Sea-Daughters has all the wonder and romance of a classic sci-fi novel, with the timelessness of a beloved fairy tale.

Aimee Ogden is a former science teacher and software tester; now she writes stories about sad astronauts, angry princesses, and dead gods. Her short fiction has appeared in venues such as Analog, Fireside Magazine, and Beneath Ceaseless Skies. She is a graduate of the Viable Paradise workshop, and she co-edits Translunar Travelers Lounge, a magazine of fun and optimistic speculative fiction.