Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

A Reminder to Please, Please Vote!

Tue Oct 20, 2020 8:00pm 15 Favorites [+]

Today, we’re exactly two weeks out from Election Day here in the U.S. Whether you’re voting by mail, in person, or absentee ballot, your vote is so incredibly important, and we’re asking you to please do everything you can to make it count—and encourage everyone you know to do the same!

If you’re eligible to vote, you can find all the resources you need—including instructions, deadlines, voting guides, and personalized ballot information—at VOTE411.org, a nonpartisan website brought to you by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

As always, thanks for reading, and thank you for making your voice heard this November 3rd!

citation

Back to the top of the page

This post is closed for comments.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.