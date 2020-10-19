Tor.com

Mando’s Got Moves in This Endearing Mashup

Mon Oct 19, 2020 1:37pm 1 comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Impatient for that next Mandalorian trailer? Pedro Pascal’s dance moves are here to tide you over.

On Twitter, Madison Thames shared a perfect mashup: The Mandalorian’s theme over a clip from Happy Holidays, a short video created by the Swedish brand Happy Socks back in 2018.

In the video, an extremely dapper Pascal dances his way through a diner and out into the winter night … sans pants. Alas, the clip doesn’t run long enough to give us a dramatically re-scored version of Pascal’s big moment with his tearaway trousers.

The next season of The Mandalorian premieres in less than two weeks, and a new trailer is scheduled to air tonight during Monday Night Football, sometime after 8:15 pm EDT. Speaking with Variety last week, Jon Favreau said the show should start production for season 3 before the end of the year. (He also didn’t rule out an eventual Mandalorian movie.)

The Mandalorian promo push is building: On Twitter, you can get automatic updates when new episodes air. At Hot Topic, you can get a dubiously shaped “The Child” union suit. (We all take our comforts where we can get them, these days.)

Now let’s see Pascal recreate this scene in the Mando’s armor. Please? For science? With Mandalorian backup dancers?

