Nightfire Announces Season 2 of Audio Horror Anthology Come Join Us By the Fire

Last year, new horror imprint Nightfire released Come Join Us By the Fire, an audio-only anthology of horror shorts just right for October reading. Now, they’re doing it again with Come Join Us By the Fire Season 2! The new collection features 27 horror shorts, and will be available for free on Google Play Books starting October 15th. (That’s today!)

Season 2’s tales focus on the endless and complex ways horror manifests itself in stories. The collection includes never-before-published stories from Daniel M. Lavery, Laird Barron, Indrapramit Das, and Shawn Hamill, as well as work from award-winning writers including Seanan McGuire (Wayward Children series), Caitlín R. Kiernan (Agents of Dreamland), Cassandra Khaw (Nothing But Blackened Teeth), and Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Mexican Gothic)—as well as Nick Antosca’s “The Quiet Boy,” on which the upcoming film Antlers is based.

The Come Join Us By the Fire collections are intended to preview the breadth of talent writing in horror today—and to offer a teaser of what’s to come when Nightfire launches its first full slate of books next year. You can find the collection here.

Come Join Us By the Fire Season 2 Table of Contents:

“Some Breakable Things” by Cassandra Khaw

“The Changeling” by Sarah Langan

“Music of the Abyss” by Shaun Hamill

“Standing Water” by Caitlín R. Kiernan

“Bone” by Tade Thompson

“Origin Story” by T. Kingfisher

“The Sound of Footsteps” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

“Jōren Falls” by Laird Barron

“Tooth, Tongue, and Claw” by Damien Angelica Walters

“If Living is Seeing I’m Holding My Breath” by Sunny Moraine

“Blood Daughter” by Matthew Lyons

“Mama Tulu” by Jessica Guess

“Prodigal Son” by Daniel M. Lavery

“Emergency Landing” by Seanan McGuire

“You Will Survive This Night” by Indrapramit Das

“Things Boys Do” by ‘Pemi Aguda

“The Specialist’s Hat” by Kelly Link

“The Fireplace” by Clay McLeod Chapman

“Pigeons” Nibedita Sen

“Ghost Bread” by Camilla Grudova

“The Days of Flaming Motorcycles” by Catherynne M. Valente

“The Cabin” by Brian Evenson

“The Krakatoan” by Maria Dahvana Headley

“Spyder Threads” by Craig Laurance Gidne

“Things We Lost in the Fire” by Mariana Enriquez

“The Song of the Lady Rose” by Gabino Iglesias

“The Quiet Boy” by Nick Antosca

The collection will be narrated by: