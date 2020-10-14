The Folio Society Releases New Editions of Storm of Swords, Jurassic Park, and Stranger in a Strange Land

Image: Andrew Liptak

The Folio Society is releasing a handful of new science fiction and fantasy editions today for collectors to add to their bookshelves: the third installment of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, A Storm of Swords, Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park, and Robert Heinlein’s Stranger in a Strange Land.

The publisher specializes in high-end editions of classic literature, and in the last five years, has begun to focus more extensively on genre titles. This year alone, it’s released a number of excellent editions: a special edition of Frank Herbert’s Dune, Robin Hobb’s Farseer trilogy, Arthur C. Clarke’s Rendezvous with Rama, and George R.R. Martin’s A Clash of Kings.

First up is A Storm of Swords, the third installment of Martin’s epic fantasy series. Already, The Folio Society has released A Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings, both of which came in two volumes in a slipcase, as well as with illustrations from Jonathan Burton.

Burton returns once again for this edition to provide 16 original illustrations. The set retails for $200 in the US (£125.00 in the UK, $245.00 in Canada, and $280.00 in Australia).

The next book on the list is Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park. This year marks the book’s 30th anniversary, and this volume comes with illustrations from Vector That Fox, along with a special, pebbled slipcase that’s meant to resemble dinosaur skin. This edition runs at $60 in the US, £39.95 in the UK, $75 in Canada, and $95 in Australia.

Finally, The Folio Society is returning to the works of Robert Heinlein with its edition of Stranger in a Strange Land. In 2018, the publisher released a slick edition of Heinlein’s Starship Troopers, with art from Stephen Hickman.

For Stranger in a Strange Land, The Folio Society has brought on World Fantasy and Chesley Award-winning artist Donato Giancola to provide the artwork, as well as book critic Michael Dirda to pen an introduction. This volume retails for $125 in the US, £80 in the UK, $155 in Canada, and $185 in Australia.

All three editions are part of The Folio Society’s Christmas Collection, which includes Ian Fleming’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Boris Pasternak’s Doctor Zhivago, Marvel: The Bronze Age, Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, and more.