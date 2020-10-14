Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Revealing the Table of Contents for Breathe FIYAH

Wed Oct 14, 2020 1:30pm Post a comment 3 Favorites [+]

We’re pleased to reveal the Table of Contents for Breathe FIYAH, a flash fiction anthology produced in collaboration between Tor.com and FIYAH Magazine, co-edited by Brent Lambert and DaVaun Sanders.

Each of these stories stands in testament to the power and vitality of Black voices in the face of centuries of institutionalized oppression. Breathe FIYAH features fantastical and science fictional imaginings of Black characters honoring forebearers and memories of the past, fighting the legacies that underpin the brutalities of the present, and demanding a future that’s freer than today.

In the words of editors Brent and DaVaun:

“We must always give voice to that rage while refusing to let it destroy us.”

Breathe FIYAH will be available to read for free on Tor.com on Monday October 19, 2020.

  • “Sela, Thief” by Zabe Bent
  • “Conjurer’s Rites” by Jen Brown
  • “The Front Line” by WC Dunlap
  • “The Friendship Bench” by Yvette Lisa Ndlovu
  • “Here Sits His Ignominy” by Tobi Ogundiran
  • “We Come as Gods” by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
  • “Teatime” by Zin E. Rocklyn
  • “The Mystical Art of Codeswitching” by Sydnee Thompson

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.