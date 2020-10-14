Revealing the Table of Contents for Breathe FIYAH

We’re pleased to reveal the Table of Contents for Breathe FIYAH, a flash fiction anthology produced in collaboration between Tor.com and FIYAH Magazine, co-edited by Brent Lambert and DaVaun Sanders.

Each of these stories stands in testament to the power and vitality of Black voices in the face of centuries of institutionalized oppression. Breathe FIYAH features fantastical and science fictional imaginings of Black characters honoring forebearers and memories of the past, fighting the legacies that underpin the brutalities of the present, and demanding a future that’s freer than today.

In the words of editors Brent and DaVaun:

“We must always give voice to that rage while refusing to let it destroy us.”

Breathe FIYAH will be available to read for free on Tor.com on Monday October 19, 2020.