Nicolas Cage Saves the World From Spacemen in Jiu Jitsu Trailer

Is it 1996? Is this real life? When did Nicolas Cage find the time in his busy schedule to fight a glowing-faced spaceman? These are but a few of the questions that may cross your mind as you watch the trailer for Jiu Jitsu, a movie that seems to have materialized here from a previous era.

Every six years, in the world of Jiu Jitsu, a comet passes overhead and an alien being shows up looking for a fight. Naturally, the alien needs to get its ass kicked, and that’s where Cage and his band of “chosen jiu jitsu” come in. (Is that… jiu jitsu in the trailer? At all?)

But are we here for plot? We are not. We are here for Tony Jaa being consistently amazing. We are here for Cage’s delivery of the line, “I can fly too.” Some of us are here for Marie Avgeropoulos, best known as The 100‘s murderous and troubled Octavia Blake. We are here for Frank Grillo—you know, the guy who tells Captain America the elevator ambush isn’t personal. The film also stars Alain Moussi, who previously worked with Jiu Jitsu writer-director Dimitri Logothetis on his Kickboxer films.

Jiu Jitsu is based on a comic book by Logothetis and Jim McGrath and potentially there is more to the story than “Nicolas Cage and his buddies pummel alien invaders to save the world”—spaceman politics, the meaningful action of dying so other people don’t have to—but really, anything else is a minor, inconsequential detail.

Jiu Jitsu arrives November 20th.