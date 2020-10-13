Tor.com

His Dark Materials Season 2 Debuts on November 16th

Tue Oct 13, 2020
Image: HBO

HBO has finally announced when its adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials series will return: November 16th, both on HBO and HBO Max.

The season picks up from where the season left off last year, which wrapped up adapting The Golden Compass, the first book in the trilogy. This new season will continue to follow the adventures of Lyra as she enters a new world and meets Will, a boy from our world, who’s running from troubles in his own life.

HBO unveiled a new trailer for the season back in August, showing off some of what to expect as the series tackles the next book in the trilogy, The Subtle Knife. Lyra and Will will meet up, there’s a special knife that can cut through worlds, and the hint that there’s a coming war in which Lyra will play a much greater role.

With the news of the date, Deadline notes that the show’s crew are working on preparing scripts for a potential third season of the series, which will presumably cover the events of The Amber Spyglass, the final installment of Pullman’s trilogy. HBO has yet to order a third season—but it sounds like it’s something that will happen.

