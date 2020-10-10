The Kids Aren’t Alright in The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode Two Preview

Although The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the newest entry in the Walker-verse, the show has already established that there’s a rich and complex internal history underneath the zombie fun. While the first episode focused on setting up the new world, a second episode preview at their virtual New York Comic Con panel dives right into some undead action.

(Spoilers for the first episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond below)

In the first episode, a group of teenagers consisting of Iris (Aliyah Royale), Hope (Alexa Mansour), Silas (Hal Cumpston), and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) decide to leave their safe zone in Nebraska and venture out into New York. Their goal is to find Hope and Iris’ father Leo Bennett, a brilliant scientist played by Joe Holt, before he meets a gruesome end at the hands of the CRM group. At the same time, Nico Tortorella’s Felix and Annet Mahendru’s Huck will team up to bring the kids home.

When we last saw the kids, they had encountered their first walker…*checks notes* sorry, they call them empties in this society, and decide to take it out. During the episode two preview (which starts 40 seconds into the panel video), we see Iris take the lead in fighting the empty. She’s not good at it. But as Iris recalls more and more of Felix’s fighting lessons, she’s able to triumphantly… fall into the empty and roll down a hill with it.

Luckily, only the undead monster ends up impaled. But Iris will definitely have to improve her skills if she’s going to survive the harsh and ruined world. And she probably should stop throwing up on empties after she takes them down.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond will also give us more answers about CRM, the group that currently has Rick either captured or working for them. In the first episode, their brutal methods and ridiculously cool weapons made it clear that they are a group you shouldn’t mess with. Unfortunately, the kids will have to tango with them if they want to save Leo.

The teenage road trip across the “Empty”-land continues tomorrow on October 11, 2020.