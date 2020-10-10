Season Two Trailer for A Discovery of Witches Teases Stunning Costumes and Locations

Cast and author Deborah Harkness appeared at New York Comic Con virtually to give fans a peek at season two A Discovery of Witches, talk about creating a passable Elizabethan England, and share stories about what it takes to create such a mesmerizing series.

The trailer starts only a minute-and-a-half into the panel and gives audiences an idea of what to expect in season two with the introduction of new characters, gorgeous costumes and sets, and plenty of intrigue to keep things afoot. Deborah Harkness talked with Executive Producer Lachlan Mackinnon about creating a convincing Elizabethan era London, from the sets all the way down to the costumes and meticulously constructed props. They took a few fan questions before turning things over to several cast members, including Theresa Palmer (Diana Bishop) and Matthew Goode (Matthew Clairmont).

The cast is currently in the midst of filming season three(!), and had plenty to say between answering more fan questions and telling fun stories about being on set. In particular, there’s a story Goode tells about the filming of a Very Serious Scene where it was impossible to keep it together due to a crew members’ choice way of holding a smoke machine. Palmer admitted to being very happy having Harkness in her phone so she could call up the author as needed, and ask about various intentions within Diana’s journey to help build the character. The cast promises that the upcoming season will be exciting and also “horny”, so adjust your expectations accordingly. (You knew that already, though.)

The second season of A Discovery of Witches will premiere on Sky One (and also Sundance and Shudder) in January of 2021.