Get a Ten Minute Sneak Peek of Syfy’s Resident Alien!

The cast and showrunner of Syfy’s upcoming series Resident Alien—starring genre darling Alan Tudyk—made an appearance at New York Comic Con this weekend to tell fans a little bit more about their show. And they didn’t come empty-handed either, turning up with a full ten minutes of footage, a lot of laughs, and an idea of when the show will be premiering on the Syfy Channel.

The sneak peak of the show starts about a minute-and-a-half into the panel and provides a lot of laughs and great visuals, giving the audience and idea of what they can expect once the show finally hits screens. Resident Alien was one of the shows that had its premiere delayed to the ongoing pandemic; while a trailer had debuted January with an expected drop date of summer 2020, they were shut down with roughly one episode left to film. Happily, and cast has been reunited, and have gone about completing the first season.

Based on a comic book of the same name put out by Dark Horse, Resident Alien follows an extraterrestrial who crash lands to Earth on a nefarious mission. Having lost a key piece of equipment needed to continue said mission, the alien is forced to take on the persona of a country doctor in Colorado (Tudyk) in order get what he needs.

There are some great tidbits in the panel as the actors talk about their characters, and what it was like to get back to working together after so many months apart. Tudyk described it like “all of the holidays” rolled into one finally getting to see everybody again. The cast also revealed that are a great many guest stars for fans to look forward to, revealing that Linda Hamilton will be making an appearance as a character called “the Major” in the first season.

“It’s a good nerd show,” Tudyk proclaimed fondly.

Resident Alien will finally make its way onto the Syfy Channel in January 2021.