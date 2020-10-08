Watch the Opening Scene from Star Trek: Discovery Season 3

The virtual New York Comic-Con has kicked off, and one of today’s big panels is for CBS All Access’s Star Trek franchise. Amongst the reveals today is the season opener of the upcoming season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery, which introduces two of the season’s main characters literally running into each other.

At the end of last season (spoilers!), we saw the U.S.S. Discovery jump nearly a thousand years into the future in an attempt to keep some information from falling into the wrong hands. In this distant future, the crew discovers that the Federation that they once knew is a shadow of its former self, and along with some new allies, begin to figure out how to restore some measure of order to the galaxy.

One of those new characters is David Ajala, who plays Cleveland “Book” Booker in the upcoming season. As this clip opens, we see him flying through a debris field, chased by a fellow scavenger who’s trying to take some disputed cargo. As they duke it out in space, Book’s ship detects an anomaly, which turns out to be Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), sent ahead in a spacesuit. They have a rough collision, which sends her crashing down onto the planet below, along with Book. It’s an auspicious meeting for the pair, who’ll have to work together as the crew of the Discovery gets a handle on where they’ve ended up.

How the rest of that meeting goes? We’ll find out when the season debuts on CBS All Access on October 15th.