Go Into the Woods With the Magical New Trailer for Wolfwalkers

A short NYCC panel gave viewers a sneak peek at the creation of Wolfwalkers, the gorgeous new animated film from co-directors Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) and Ross Stewart—and shared a first look at a sweeping new trailer.

Both The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea were Oscar nominees for Best Animated Feature Film—and if this trailer is anything to go by, Wolfwalkers should make it a hat trick for Moore and his team. These elegant, detailed movies tell simple and moving stories drawn from Irish folklore, and they never underestimate the intelligence (or bravery) of a young audience.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis:

In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

While Moore said his films don’t exactly exist in a shared universe, you might spot a few easter eggs from The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea tucked into the art for Wolfwalkers, which will be on Apple TV on December 11th (and is “Coming soon to theaters”). Wolfwalkers: The Graphic Novel will be available December 1st.