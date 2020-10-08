Playing the Hero: Unveiling The Coward by Stephen Aryan

Who will take up the mantle and slay the evil in the Frozen North, saving all from death and destruction? Not Kell Kressia, he’s done his part…

We are thrilled to share the cover for the first book in a new series by Stephen Aryan! The Coward, a fantasy that begins the Quest of Heroes duology, is a thrilling adventure about a hero pulled back into the battle between light and dark. The Coward will be published on the 8th of June 2021 by Angry Robot.

Kell Kressia is a legend, a celebrity, a hero. Aged just seventeen he set out on an epic quest with a band of veteran warriors to slay the Ice Lich and save the world, but only he returned victorious. The Lich was dead, the ice receded and the Five Kingdoms were safe. Ten years have passed. Kell lives a quiet farmer’s life, while stories about his heroism are told in every tavern across the length and breadth of the land. But now a new terror has arisen in the north. Beyond the frozen circle, north of the Frostrunner clans, something has taken up residence in the Lich’s abandoned castle. And the ice is beginning to creep south once more. For the second time, Kell is called upon to take up his famous sword, Slayer, and battle the forces of darkness. But he has a terrible secret that nobody knows. He’s not a hero. Everyone puts their faith in Kell the Legend, but he’s a coward who has no intention of risking his life for anyone.

Stephen Aryan is the author of the Age of Darkness and Age of Dread trilogies. His first novel, Battlemage, was a finalist for the David Gemmell Morningstar Award for best debut fantasy novel. It also won the inaugural Hellfest Inferno Award in France. He has previously written a comic book column and reviews for Tor.com. In addition, he has self-published and kickstarted his own comics.