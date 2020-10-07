Noelle Stevenson’s Lumberjanes Are Headed to HBO Max

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power just ended in May, and showrunner Noelle Stevenson already has a new TV project in the works—she’s adapting Lumberjanes, the comic she created with Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, and artist Brooklyn Allen, for HBO Max.

CBR.com found the news in Stevenson’s bio for an upcoming Children’s Media Association Panel: “Noelle recently sold LUMBERJANES based on her bestselling comic with Shannon Watters and Grace Ellis to HBO Max. Noelle will write, direct, and executive produce the feature special and series to follow.”

Lumberjanes is the story of April, Jo, Molly, Ripley, and Mal, five campers at Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s Camp for Hardcore Lady Types. But this is no ordinary summer camp—three-eyed animals, raptors, yetis, and mysteries abound. Resourceful and brave—but also sometimes anxious and stressed—the campers solve mysteries and earn scout badges. Their relationships are complicated, sweet, and supportive, and the comics are basically irresistible if you are or were “somebody who needs this kind of book in their life,” as co-creator Shannon Watters put it in an interview back when the series started.

Lumberjanes started in 2014 and was intended to be an eight-part comic series, but it took off so quickly that BOOM! Studios opted to turn it into an ongoing series. Over the last six years, it’s won Eisner and GLAAD Awards, been spun off into a YA book series, sold over a million copies of the collected trade paperbacks, and will come to an end this December with the oversized issue End of Summer #1.

Beyond her work on She-Ra, Stevenson has written for the series Big Hero 6 and DuckTales, as well as the upcoming adaptation of her bestselling graphic novel Nimona, about a shapeshifting teen who appoints herself the sidekick of a mediocre villain.