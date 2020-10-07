Get Ready to Dive Into We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart!

We’re so excited to present the cover for We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart, an underwater dystopian novella filled with twists and turns! We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep will be available on March 9th 2021 from Tordotcom Publishing.

Remy is a Chorister, one of the chosen few rescued from the surface world and raised to sing the Hours in a choir of young boys. Remy lives with a devoted order of monks who control the Leviathan, an aging nuclear submarine that survives in the ocean’s depths. Their secret mission: to trigger the Second Coming when the time is right, ready to unleash its final, terrible weapon.

But Remy has a secret too— she’s the only girl onboard. It is because of this secret that the sub’s dying caplain gifts her with the missile’s launch key, saying that it is her duty to keep it safe. Safety, however, is not the sub’s priority, especially when the new caplain has his own ideas about the Leviathan’s mission. Remy’s own perspective is about to shift dramatically when a surface-dweller is captured during a raid, and she learns the truth about the world.

Lyrical and page-turning, We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep is a captivating debut from newcomer Andrew Kelly Stewart.