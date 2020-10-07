Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Get Ready to Dive Into We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart!

Wed Oct 7, 2020 9:30am 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]

We’re so excited to present the cover for We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep by Andrew Kelly Stewart, an underwater dystopian novella filled with twists and turns! We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep will be available on March 9th 2021 from Tordotcom Publishing.

Remy is a Chorister, one of the chosen few rescued from the surface world and raised to sing the Hours in a choir of young boys. Remy lives with a devoted order of monks who control the Leviathan, an aging nuclear submarine that survives in the ocean’s depths. Their secret mission: to trigger the Second Coming when the time is right, ready to unleash its final, terrible weapon.

But Remy has a secret too— she’s the only girl onboard. It is because of this secret that the sub’s dying caplain gifts her with the missile’s launch key, saying that it is her duty to keep it safe. Safety, however, is not the sub’s priority, especially when the new caplain has his own ideas about the Leviathan’s mission. Remy’s own perspective is about to shift dramatically when a surface-dweller is captured during a raid, and she learns the truth about the world.

Lyrical and page-turning, We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep is a captivating debut from newcomer Andrew Kelly Stewart.

Buy We Shall Sing a Song Into the Deep from:

Cover design by Christine Foltzer; Cover photographs © Getty Images

Andrew Kelly Stewart’s writing spans the literary, science fiction, fantasy, and the supernatural genres. His short fiction has appeared in The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction and ZYZZYVA. He is a Clarion Workshop alum and holds an MFA in Creative Writing. We Shall Sing a Song into the Deep is his first publication with Tordotcom. Stewart lives and writes in southern California.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.