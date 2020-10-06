Tor.com

The Cave on Dagobah Finally Gets a Say: More Details on From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back

The Empire Strikes Back turned 40 this year, which means it’s time for the film to get a book exploring side characters, the lives of space creatures, and the perspective of the cave on Dagobah where Luke Skywalker sees his face in Darth Vader’s helmet. (Seriously. It sounds kind of amazing.) In June, Del Rey announced the 40 authors participating in From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back, the follow-up to From a Certain Point of View: Star Wars. Today, the publisher shared a few more details about the characters and settings on which these new stories focus. And there are some real good ones.

Tracey Deonn writes from the perspective of that fateful cave in “Vergence”:

Even as a Force ghost, Obi-Wan Kenobi has some feelings about being caught up with the Skywalker family again:

Mark Oshiro considers the wampa:

Toryn Farr, who coordinated the evacuation from Hoth, gets her moment in Emily Skrutskie’s “Ion Control”:

Catherynne M. Valente investigates the life of the space slug:

Tireless Imperial officer Rae Sloane is always having a bad day, and John Jackson Miller’s “Darth Vader Will See You Now” is no exception:

Daniel José Older—or is it Paraseen Parapa?—is here to profile 4-LOM and Zuckuss:

Lilliam Rivera delves into the world of Boba Fett superfans:

Martha Wells explores the depths of Cloud City’s Ugnaught Town:

And the Whills would like a word about how this story goes:

More stories focus on everyone from Wedge Antilles to Luke’s droid doctor to the cook who had to prepare the intense Cloud City spread that Darth Vader loomed over (and presumably didn’t eat). From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back is out November 10th.

