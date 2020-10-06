Tor.com

The Batman Won’t Descend on Gotham Until 2022

Tue Oct 6, 2020
Move one, and the rest will follow: It was announced yesterday that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune won’t land in theaters until October 1, 2021—which was the release date for The Batman.  Warner Bros. has since announced that Battinson won’t fly into theaters until March 4, 2022, and the studio has shifted several other major release dates as well.

March 4, 2022 had been the set date for Minecraft, which Deadline reports no longer has a release date.

While most release dates adjustments are to later dates, Lana Wachowski’s Matrix 4 moves up a few months, from April 1, 2022, to December 22, 2021. Shazam 2 moves from November 4, 2022, to the distant future date of June 2, 2023, while The Flash speeds away from June 3, 2022, landing on November 4, 2022.

Wonder Woman 1984 still has a release date of December 25, 2020—for now. But despite company from a few other big films, including Death on the Nile and Coming to America 2, the holiday movie season is looking pretty bleak. It’s been a dismal week for movie theater news: Regal Cinemas in the U.S. will be closed “until further notice” as of this Thursday, October 8th. According to a CNN report, that’s 536 movie theaters—and 127 theaters in the U.K. will also be closed by Regal’s owner, Cineworld.

We sincerely hope that when it’s safe to go to the movies again, there are movie theaters to go to.

