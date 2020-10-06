Robbie Amell, Neal McDonough, and Hannah John-Kamen Will Headline Resident Evil Reboot

A new Resident Evil film is on its way: German studio Constantin Film announced that it’s rebooting the video game franchise, to be written and helmed by 47 Meters Down’s director Johannes Roberts. The film is slated to hit theaters sometime in 2021.

The film’s cast will include upload‘s Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), The Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Zombieland 2‘s Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Killjoys and Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Minority Report and Captain America‘s Neal McDonough (William Birkin), and Maze Runner‘s Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield).

The original video game series follows a group of characters who are battling against a zombie apocalypse triggered by experiments from a biomedical company called the Umbrella Corporation.

Constantin Film is the studio responsible for the original film franchise, which it started in 2002 with Paul W. S. Anderson’s Resident Evil and continued with five sequels through 2016: Apocalypse, Extinction, Afterlife, Retribution, and The Final Chapter, all featuring Milla Jovovich as Alice, a character that didn’t appear in the video game franchise.

The film is one of a number of Resident Evil projects in the works. In August, Netflix announced that it was producing a live-action series based on the video game, which will be joined by an animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness in 2021.