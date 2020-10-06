Amazon Has Cast Its First Lead For Its Adaptation of William Gibson’s The Peripheral

Image of Chloe Grace Moretz from MTC International (CC BY 3.0)

Amazon’s adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 novel The Peripheral now has its lead actress. Variety reports that Chloë Grace Moretz will play Flynne Fisher, a woman who’s trying to care for her family—her ailing mother and her brother Burton, who’s dealing with injuries from serving in a recent war.

Amazon ordered the series a year ago, which comes from Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who had recently signed an overall deal with the studio.

Gibson’s novel is set in two different time periods: the first roughly three decades from now, and the other in the distant future. Flynne quits her job at a print shop to take over a virtual security job from her brother. There, she witnesses a murder, and stumbles upon a connection to the distant future after which an event killed a large portion of Earth’s population.

Moretz made her acting debut in The Amityville Horror, and made her breakthrough as Hit-Girl in the 2010 film Kick-Ass. She’s also appeared in Let Me In, Dark Shadows, Kick-Ass 2, The Fifth Wave, and this year, horror film Shadow in the Cloud.

Variety didn’t indicate when the series would debut, but presumably, with casting under way, the series will enter production at some point in the near-ish future.