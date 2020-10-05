Henry Cavill Offers a First Look at an Even Bigger Witcher

Geralt of Rivia has a whole new set of armor, and appears to have spent his off-season lifting. Henry Cavill first shared these new images on Instagram with a short quote from The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski.

“‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’”

The Witcher’s Twitter account offered up a new ditty to mark the occasion:

His emotional shield

can ward off any charmer,

but his trusted sword he’ll wield,

will be matched with new armour. pic.twitter.com/Z7yA6kZjRH — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 5, 2020

The definition on this armor, phew. Cavill’s season one gear looks like an elaborately bedazzled t-shirt in comparison.

Season 2 of The Witcher is in production, and will bring in more characters from the books and games, including Vesemir (Kim Bodnia), “the Continent’s oldest and most experienced Witcher”; Nivellen (Kristofer Hivju from Game of Thrones); and several other Witchers.

Per Deadline, this is season two’s logline:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The Witcher is expected to return on Netflix next year.