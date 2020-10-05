Dune Will No Longer Debut in December

Image: Warner Bros / Chiabella James

Movie theater chains are losing another major release for 2020. According to Deadline, Warner Brothers is pushing Dune back from its release date of December 18th, 2020 to October 1st, 2021. This disappointing news will also have consequences for everyone’s favorite brooding billionaire superhero.

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman was originally slated for that same October 2021 release date. But now that Dune is set to premiere in its place, it is highly unlikely at the caped crusader’s film will be released before Halloween. While both these delays are certainly disappointing, it’s not hard to see why Warner Brothers made this choice.

Regal Cinemas recently announced that they would be closing all their theaters in America for the time being. At the same time, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is struggling to make more money than Disney’s cult classic film, Hocus Pocus at the box office. Between the reduced amount of venues and lower promise on returns, Warner Brothers choosing to cut their losses on the year and try again next year makes a lot of sense.

The only bright spot amidst this grim news is that it drove me to discover that the 1984 version of Dune is streaming right now. If you excuse me, I’m going to watch it (and the recently revealed trailer for the now-2021 release) around 380 times to hold me over until 2021.