Jamie Foxx’s Electro May Strike Again in the MCU’s Spider-Man 3

Credit: Sony Pictures

Jamie Foxx may be getting a second chance at playing an electrifying villain. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in talks to reprise the role of Electro in Tom Holland’s 3rd Spider-Man movie. If Foxx agrees to star in the film, he’ll have to give an Oscar-worthy performance to erase the bad memory of his last attempt at the character.

When Jamie Foxx was announced as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, fans had plenty of reasons to be excited. The character had never been brought to live-action before, the suit design looked cool and the role was being occupied by an actor who gave a stunning performance in Django Unchained. But when we actually watched the film, we got a hammy villain with terrible motivations and barely any screentime to shine. (And the less that’s said about the scene where he uses electricity to play a dubstep version of Itsy Bitsy Spider, the better).

Marvel films have gotten much better at giving their villains full backstories and complex motivations in recent years. If they get their hands on Electro, they may be able to create a sympathetic and intimidating villain. And although fans may be reluctant to give Foxx another chance, he would hardly be the first actor to get redemption in a second superhero outing.

Chris Evans went from the goofy Human Torch to Captain America, Michael B. Jordan went from the boring Human Torch to the unforgettable Kilmonger and Julian McMahon went from a horrible Dr. Doom to the terrifying Magistrate on Marvel’s Runaways. And that was just Fantastic Four redemptions!

Jamie Foxx has the motivation and creative talent behind him to nail the role of Electro if he gets a second chance. Hopefully, we’ll see him and Spider-Man 3 in 2021.