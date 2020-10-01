Clive Barker’s Nightbreed TV Series Finds Its Director — Will It Return To Its Dark Fantasy Roots?

We’re only a week away from the premiere of Books of Blood on Hulu, and more Clive Barker news keeps coming. While talking with ComingSoon, Barker said the in-the-works Nightbreed series has found a director: Michael Dougherty, known for Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Trick ‘r Treat.

In 1990, Barker wrote and directed a film version of Nightbreed, which was adapted from his own novella Cabal. The movie was far from a box-office success. Barker and the studio disagreed about what kind of film they were making: as Leah Schnelbach wrote in a deep dive into the film’s troubled existence, “[Barker] wanted to do a thoughtful, dark fantasy adaptation of his story Cabal, but his producers just really wanted a slasher movie.”

Nightbreed became a cult favorite, and in 2014 and 2017 Barker released extended editions. The movie follows a young man named Boone as he makes his way to Midian, an underground city populated by supernatural creatures. When humans attack Midian, Boone has to decide whether to stand with the Nightbreed as they fight for a new life.

“It’s exciting, after 30 years, to go back to these characters and find out who’s still speaking to me, who wants their story told,” Barker told ComingSoon. He said he’s currently working on the show bible, which outlines the world of the show and its characters.

Nightbreed isn’t the only Barker project Dougherty is involved in; he’s also an executive producer and writer for the Hellraiser show being developed at HBO. Halloween director David Gordon Green is set to direct several episodes of that series, which is unrelated to the Hellraiser reboot film that David S. Goyer is writing. There’s just a lot of Hellraiser to come, okay? So make your preparations and find your peace.