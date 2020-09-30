Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Marvel Has Chosen Newcomer Iman Vellani to Play Ms. Marvel

Wed Sep 30, 2020 3:50pm 2 comments 3 Favorites [+]

The quest to find Kamala Khan has ended in the casting of newcomer Iman Vellani—after a long and hard search, the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series has found its lead.

Bisha K. Ali will be writing the show centered on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey, who discovers that she has the Inhuman gene and winds up with polymorphic abilities. Khan has been a fan favorite since her introduction in 2013, with the first run of comics penned by author G. Willow Wilson. The first volume of those comics won the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story in 2015.

Marvel Studios recently announced that Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon would serve as directors on the project, adding a spectacular wealth of talent and expertise to the mix. And after stating that they were determined to find the right actor for the role, even if it meant casting a relative unknown, it would seem that they’ve kept their word and located the best kid for the part.

Here is Vellani:

Gosh, just look at her. I’ve got chills just staring at the picture.

And to make you even more teary, some kind words from MCU-buddy and future Eternal Kumail Nanjiani:

Ms. Marvel will be making her on-screen debut in her eponymous Disney+ series, but the character is expected to crossover into other series and eventually onto the big screen. Marvel Studios began planting seeds for their new generation of heroes with the introduction of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but Kamala Khan’s story (at least within the comics) is central to building that new team.

Congratulations to Iman Vellani—she has been handed the keys to a sweeping universe, and we can’t wait to see what she does with it.

Buy A Neon Darkness from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.