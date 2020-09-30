Marvel Has Chosen Newcomer Iman Vellani to Play Ms. Marvel

The quest to find Kamala Khan has ended in the casting of newcomer Iman Vellani—after a long and hard search, the Disney+ Ms. Marvel series has found its lead.

Bisha K. Ali will be writing the show centered on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen living in New Jersey, who discovers that she has the Inhuman gene and winds up with polymorphic abilities. Khan has been a fan favorite since her introduction in 2013, with the first run of comics penned by author G. Willow Wilson. The first volume of those comics won the Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story in 2015.

Marvel Studios recently announced that Bilall Fallah, Adil El Arbi, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon would serve as directors on the project, adding a spectacular wealth of talent and expertise to the mix. And after stating that they were determined to find the right actor for the role, even if it meant casting a relative unknown, it would seem that they’ve kept their word and located the best kid for the part.

Here is Vellani:

Introducing Ms. Marvel 💥 Sending ❤️ and congratulations to #TIFFNextWave alum Iman Vellani, who will star as Kamala Khan and the titular superhero. pic.twitter.com/zgOggnZGN2 — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 30, 2020

Gosh, just look at her. I’ve got chills just staring at the picture.

And to make you even more teary, some kind words from MCU-buddy and future Eternal Kumail Nanjiani:

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed. Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Ms. Marvel will be making her on-screen debut in her eponymous Disney+ series, but the character is expected to crossover into other series and eventually onto the big screen. Marvel Studios began planting seeds for their new generation of heroes with the introduction of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, but Kamala Khan’s story (at least within the comics) is central to building that new team.

Congratulations to Iman Vellani—she has been handed the keys to a sweeping universe, and we can’t wait to see what she does with it.